Man arrested on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material

Man arrested on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material

SOUTH WHITLEY, Indiana — An Indiana man was arrested after an investigation into child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

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On October 8, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested 38-year-old Ryan Michel of South Whitley, Indiana, on alleged charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

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The investigation began when the Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force recieved tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tips ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a residence located in South Whitley.

As a result of the investigation, Michel was arrested for two counts of Possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Michel was transported to Whitley County Jail and booked into custody.

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