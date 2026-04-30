Man arrested in deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dayton apartment complex.

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Curtis Howard, 29, was arrested in the 5000 block of Salem Bend Drive on Wednesday with the help of Montgomery County’s SWAT team.

Howard is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Milton Bankston at Summit Square Apartments on April 18.

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A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moment a woman found the man who had been shot.

“He’s lying on the ground. I’m about to try to go help him,” the caller said.

The caller didn’t answer the dispatcher’s questions, requesting that police and medics respond quickly.

“Please get here,” the caller said.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Bankston in a small grassy area near one of the apartment complex buildings.

Dayton Municipal Court records state that witnesses saw Bankston having a verbal argument with Howard when Howard pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at him.

Detectives obtained video of the incident, which they said corroborates witness statements, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After being taken into custody, Howard was taken to the hospital due to injuries he sustained on April 18.

He was booked into the Montgomery on charges of murder and felonious assault.

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