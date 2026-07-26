Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A 44-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after being stopped by deputies in Preble County last week.

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On Wednesday, July 22, Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Mustang in the 1800 block of US 40 West for speed and other traffic violations.

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During the stop, deputies determined that the driver did not have a valid operator’s license, and he was arrested.

During a search, deputies located approximately 12 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Downing Jr., 44, of New Paris, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Downing is currently under supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and a holder has been placed with them as well.

He remains in custody at the Preble County Jail.

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