Man arrested in Greenville narcotics sting

A man was arrested after a narcotics investigation in Greenville.

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On June 22, around 2:50 p.m., Greenville officers were called to the alley behind the 300 block of Chestnut Street for reports of drug activity.

As an officer arrived on scene, they allegedly saw Gage Bradburn in the alley with another male.

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Bradburn had an active warrant through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

When he noticed officers, he took off and ran inside his home.

Officers got a search warrant and, during a search, found a “substantial amount” of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Bradburn was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail.

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