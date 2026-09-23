Man arrested on multiple charges after ‘extensive investigation’

RICHMOND, Indiana — An Indiana man was arrested on multiple felony charges after what police said was an “extensive investigation.”

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The Richmond Police Department arrested Branden Pennington following an extensive investigation led by Detective Paul Hutchison of the Investigative Services Division, according to a social media post.

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Pennington was charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, both third-degree felonies.

“The Richmond Police Department appreciates the diligent investigative work that went into this case,” the post read. “Our detectives remain committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of violence and protecting vulnerable members of our community.”

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