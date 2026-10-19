Man arrested on multiple felony charges after search

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested last Friday after law enforcement officers searched a home.

Jesse E. Carlin faces multiple felony charges, including criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery, and strangulation, according to the Richmond Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police executed the search warrant at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 on North 16th Street in Richmond, Ind.

Richmond police, along with its SWAT and drone team, responded.

Police did not share what incident these charges stem from.

We will continue to follow this story.

@2026 Cox Media Group