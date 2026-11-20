RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department announced the arrest of Tyrell David in connection with an investigation into a stabbing.
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David faces multiple charges, including Level three felony counts of criminal confinement and attempted aggravated battery.
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Authorities also charged him with battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both Level five felonies.
The police department did not provide further details about the stabbing or the victim.
We will continue to follow this story.
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