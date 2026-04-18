Man arrested near elementary school in Dayton after chase

DAYTON — A 46-year-old man was arrested near an elementary school after a short chase on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

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Officers responded to reports of a wanted person in the 200 block of S. Wilkinson Avenue. around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

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The suspect was connected to a reported robbery that happened the night before, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the suspect description near West Sixth Street and South Main Street.

While interacting with the man, he ran away but was quickly apprehended.

The spokesperson said officers used force during the arrest.

The suspect was arrested in the vicinity of an elementary school; however, it is unclear which school.

Officers found a gun and approximately eight grams of suspected methamphetamine inside the suspect’s bag, the spokesperson said.

Due to prior felony convictions, the man isn’t allowed to have a gun.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

The spokesperson said the case is being reviewed for possible federal charges.

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