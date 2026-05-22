Man arrested on nearly 2 dozen counts of rape in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 46-year-old man was arrested after a months-long investigation into sex crimes in Clark County.

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Greg Tatman was arrested on 23 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition on May 22, according to a spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

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The sheriff’s office was alerted to possible, ongoing sex crimes happening at a house in Pleasant Township in October 2025.

The crimes had been taking place for a period of years, the spokesperson said.

“The juvenile female victim had successfully escaped from the perpetrator’s efforts to conceal his actions and sought refuge with a neighbor, who called for assistance,” the spokesperson said.

At that time, detectives found a safe place for the victim to stay.

They then executed a search warrant at the house, recovered evidence, and sent it off for testing.

As the investigation continued, detectives found additional evidence and sent it to the lab for analysis.

Once the laboratory results were returned in early May, the case was presented to the Clark County Grand Jury, and a secret indictment was returned against Tatman.

Tatman remains booked in the Clark County Jail and awaits arraignment.

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