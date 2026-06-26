Man arrested as part of theft, criminal mischief investigation

RICHMOND — A 45-year-old man was arrested as part of a theft and criminal mischief investigation in Richmond.

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Kevin Hodge was arrested in the 800 block of South 6th Street before 7:30 p.m. on June 25, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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Hodge is booked in the Wayne County Jail on theft and criminal mischief charges.

His arrest stems from an investigation that started on June 16 at the Star Gennett Building on South 1st Street.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the investigation.

Richmond police responded to the incident and Investigative Services Division detectives conducted the follow-up investigation.

Detective Chase Patton identified Hodge as the suspect, which eventually led to his arrest.

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