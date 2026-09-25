Man avoids prison after shooting housemate in Preble County

A 24-year-old man was shot in Preble County on Tuesday night.

‘I shot him;’ Man accused of shooting 24-year-old calls 911, admits to crime

PREBLE COUNTY — A man who shot his housemate will not spend time in prison.

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Mark Bowman was sentenced to five years of probation, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents.

He must also pay the victim around $6,266 and not have contact with them.

Bowman pleaded no contest to one count of attempted felonious assault on Sep. 1.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened on Sep. 30, 2025, at a house in the 100 block of Finland Drive, in the Lake Lakengren community, around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso who had run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between two men.

In a 911 call, the victim said their godfather shot them.

“He shot me because he laid hands on me, and I punched him in the face,” he told dispatchers.

The victim had serious injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Mark Bowman (Preble County Jail)

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