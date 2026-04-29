Man back in custody after escaping deputies in Ohio county

NEWARK — An inmate escaped custody during transport east of Columbus, prompting a school district to go on lockdown. Calvin Jenkins, the escaped inmate, was later found and returned to jail.

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The incident unfolded when Jenkins got away from deputies who were transporting him from the Licking County Municipal Building.

The escape led to a school district in the area implementing a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Newark Police confirmed the events by posting a photo of Jenkins. Police subsequently located him. Jenkins was taken back into custody and has been returned to jail.

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