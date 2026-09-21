Man banned from University of Dayton amid sexual assault investigation

DAYTON — A sexual assault reported at the University of Dayton is currently under investigation.

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University of Dayton officials said UD Public Safety was contacted on Sept. 14 regarding a reported sexual assault.

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“Detectives immediately started an investigation, which led to the arrest of a 22-year-old male,” university officials said in a statement.

The man arrested is currently not permitted to be on campus.

The investigation is ongoing.

University officials said any form of sexual misconduct can be reported to Public Safety at 937-229-2121 or the Equity Compliance Office.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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