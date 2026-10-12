Man calls 911, tells dispatchers he’s been shot in Dayton neighborhood

A man called dispatchers and told them that someone shot him early Sunday morning. A neighbor says he does not feel safe after a shooting on Canfield Avenue.

DAYTON — A man called dispatchers and told them that someone shot him early Sunday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, a neighbor says he does not feel safe after a shooting on Canfield Avenue.

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This comes after a 28-year-old man was shot at around 12:22 a.m. at the 1200 block of Canfield Avenue, as previously reported.

Danny Trammel said that he was asleep before the shooting happened. But woke up feeling angry when he found out someone was shot right around the corner.

“People don’t respect one another’s lives,” he said.

A 28-year-old man called 911 just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“I’ve been shot,” he told dispatchers.

“Where are you at?” the dispatcher asked.

“My leg,” the caller answered. “Please, please, please, please.”

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that he was shot in the ankle and taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

He told dispatchers that the shooter was a man who ran away.

“He went up the street,” the man told dispatchers. “He went down Riverview.”

Trammell said that he wishes neighbors could be nicer to each other.

“They need to be watching over themselves and stay away from killing one another,” he said.

Trammell added that he would feel better with more officers patrolling the area regularly.

Dayton Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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