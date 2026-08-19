Man charged after allegedly shooting mother, prompting police standoff

MASON, Ohio — A man was in court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman and conducted an hours-long standoff with Mason police late Monday, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

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According to Warren County jail records. 27-year-old Jarret Buttrey is charged with felonious assault and causing harm to an animal after Monday’s shooting.

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Buttrey shot his 67-year-old mother multiple times with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, causing “serious physical harm,” according to Warren County Municipal Court documents obtained by WCPO-9 TV.

He also shot and killed two of his mother’s dogs, per the court documents.

In a press conference on Monday, Mason Police Department Chief Levi Wells said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Windward Drive for a domestic violence incident.

While officers were en route to the residence, they learned that a woman had been shot, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers located Buttrey’s mother and removed her from the residence. She was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, but her current condition is unknown.

Buttrey then barricaded himself in a room as officers began negotiating with him, police said.

The standoff prompted police to contact the Warren County Tactical Response Team, which then negotiated with Buttrey, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Buttrey eventually came out of the residence himself and was taken into custody.

Buttrey is currently being held at the Warren County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday morning and given a $300,000 cash-only bond.

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