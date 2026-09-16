Man charged after allegedly soliciting sex from officer posing as teen

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after investigators said he tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer.

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Joey Woyan was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 12 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, two counts of possession of criminal tools, and one count of importuning.

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Woyan tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was arrested on Sept. 3.

Woyan is due next in court on Sept. 17.

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