Man charged after allegedly soliciting sex from officer posing as teen

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after investigators said he tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer.
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Joey Woyan was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 12 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, two counts of possession of criminal tools, and one count of importuning.
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Woyan tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was arrested on Sept. 3.
Woyan is due next in court on Sept. 17.
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