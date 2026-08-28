Man charged after allegedly using dog as shield against police

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged after prosecutors said he used a dog as a shield against police.

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Derrick Baxter Stinson II was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of assault (peace officer, firefighter, EMS) and cruelty to companion animals.

On Aug. 21, Dayton officers were called to the 1800 block of Gummer Avenue for reports of a domestic violence situation.

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When they arrived, Stinson swung a knife at an officer‚ according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stinson then allegedly grabbed a dog and used it as a shield when officers attempted to tase him.

The dog was tased instead but was not seriously hurt, prosecutors said.

Stinson is booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 1.

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