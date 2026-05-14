Man charged after being accused of stabbing Ohio sheriff, deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio man accused of stabbing the Wayne County Sheriff and a deputy earlier this week is now facing charges.

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Chad Palmer, 33, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Wayne County Common Pleas Court records obtained by WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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As previously reported, Wayne County Sheriff Thomas Ballinger and Sergeant Dan Broome were stabbed while responding to a suspicious person call in the 9000 block on Congress Road.

Ballinger told WOIO that they saw Palmer and got out to talk to him.

At that time, Palmer allegedly attacked them with a pocket knife.

“I don’t remember seeing the knife, but I remember not seeing his hands,” Ballinger said.

The sheriff had a stab wound to the arm and is waiting to see if he needs surgery, our affiliate reported. He has since been released from the hospital.

The sergeant was stabbed in the waist, but is now recovering at home.

Palmer was arrested after being found hiding in a structure near the woods during a large manhunt several hours after the stabbing.

While inside, he found gasoline in the shed and doused himself with it, and went live on Facebook.

Wayne County Captain Paul Brumme said the livestream helped them track Palmer, but they also used other “investigative tactics,” WOIO reported.

Palmer has a previous criminal record, having been on parole since 2024 after serving seven years for multiple charges, including felonious assault.

He was also arrested in March for disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and resisting arrest. WOIO reported that his bench trial for those charges has been on hold pending a competency evaluation.

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