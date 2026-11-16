Man charged after being caught on video exiting park port-a-potty without pants

Pictures and video spread fast after a woman said she saw a man not wearing pants at a local park.

Man charged after being caught on video exiting park port-a-potty without pants

CLARK COUNTY — Pictures and video spread fast after a woman said she saw a man not wearing pants at a local park.

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Investigators said this is not the first time the man’s been accused of doing this.

John Switzer of New Carlisle is being charged with two counts of public indecency.

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A video shows a man entering a port-a-potty at Snyder Park, then exiting without any pants on.

Clark County court records show that Switzer was found guilty of public indecency two previous times in 2026.

One of those incidents also happened at a park.

Witnesses said they were disgusted when this happened.

“They should have put him away after he did it the first time; I mean, they’re giving him all the air and opportunity to go out and do it again, and clearly that’s what he’s doing,” Savannah Eldridge said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield police about how often incidents are reported at Snyder Park and is waiting to hear back.

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