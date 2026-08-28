Man charged in connection with shooting of 26-year-old man

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old man.
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Davon Champion was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of felonious assault (deadly weapon) and felonious assault (serious physical harm).
On Aug. 16 before 2:30 a.m., officers were notified of a person who had been shot who walked into Miami Valley Hospital.
Officers were told that the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Third Street.
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The victim told police he was leaving a club in the area when Champion was trying to cause a fight, according to court documents.
Champion then allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun and shot him in the stomach.
A witness and the victim positively identified Champion as the suspect.
Dayton police captured Champion on Aug. 18.
He is currently not in custody.
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