Man charged in crash that killed 66-year-old woman

KETTERING — A man has been formally charged after causing a crash that killed a 66-year-old woman.
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Jermane Earnest Cotton was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened at Shroyer Road and E Dorothy Lane on Dec. 13, 2025.
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Cotton was traveling west on East Dorothy Lane in the right lane, and when near Shroyer Road, he collided with the back of 66-year-old Susan Stute’s car.
Stute was stopped at a red light, according to a crash report.
She then collided with another car, which then collided with a fourth car.
Stute was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Another driver suffered a possible spinal fracture.
Officers on scene noted that the car didn’t stop or appear to slow down, and hit the stopped traffic at full speed, a Kettering police spokesperson said.
A warrant has been issued for Cotton’s arrest.
He is due next in court on May 12.
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