Man charged in crash that killed 66-year-old woman

The person killed in a crash on Saturday in Kettering has been identified.

ID released of person killed in crash on Shroyer Road

KETTERING — A man has been formally charged after causing a crash that killed a 66-year-old woman.

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Jermane Earnest Cotton was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened at Shroyer Road and E Dorothy Lane on Dec. 13, 2025.

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Cotton was traveling west on East Dorothy Lane in the right lane, and when near Shroyer Road, he collided with the back of 66-year-old Susan Stute’s car.

Stute was stopped at a red light, according to a crash report.

She then collided with another car, which then collided with a fourth car.

Stute was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Another driver suffered a possible spinal fracture.

Officers on scene noted that the car didn’t stop or appear to slow down, and hit the stopped traffic at full speed, a Kettering police spokesperson said.

A warrant has been issued for Cotton’s arrest.

He is due next in court on May 12.

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