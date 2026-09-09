Man charged for crash that killed 80-year-old Preble County woman

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County man has been formally charged in connection with a crash that killed an80-year-old woman last month.

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A grand jury indicted 46-year-old David Shafer, of Eaton, on five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of possession of drugs, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of OVI, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Shafer was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck on W. Dayton Street on Aug. 30 when investigators said he hit a Cadillac Escalade that was legally parked on the north side of the street.

The impact pushed the Cadillac into a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was also legally parked.

An elderly couple was outside near their vehicles when the crash occurred and were struck.

Donna Tubesing, of West Alexandria, died at the scene. Her husband, Kenton, also 80, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Shafer was arrested on the night of the crash. He remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

An indictment filed this week states that Shafer has previous OVI convictions in both Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

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