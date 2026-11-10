Man charged in deadly Miami County motorcycle crash

MIAMI COUNTY — A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed an 85-year-old man in August.

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James E. Grooms, of Washington Court House, was charged on Thursday with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

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The charge stems from a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Burr Oak New Hope Road in Brown Twp. on Aug. 18.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ted Stickler was going west on U.S. 36 on his Honda ST1300 motorcycle when he was hit by a Chevrolet 3500 truck.

A crash report identified Grooms as the driver of the truck. Deputies said he failed to yield.

Stickler was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Grooms is scheduled to be arraigned on his charge next week.

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