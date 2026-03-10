Man charged in deadly shooting of lawn care worker facing new charges

The man accused of shooting and killing a landscaper during an argument over grass clippings appeared in court on Monday.

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing a landscaper during an argument over grass clippings is now facing new charges.

Travis Jackson was formally charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana on Tuesday.

This is in addition to the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises that he faces in connection with the death of Tanner Staggs.

When officers were investigating Staggs’ death, they found what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation in Jackson’s home.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jackson was at his home along Indiana Avenue on Sept. 18, 2025.

Staggs was working on landscaping at a neighbor’s house at the time.

Dayton police said Jackson came out of his home and argued with Staggs over grass and dirt on his car from the landscaping work.

Police said it ended with Jackson shooting and killing Staggs.

Jackson’s lawyer previously told News Center 7 that he believes it was self-defense.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is due next in court on March 18.

Tanner Staggs (Dunham's Lawn Care LLC)

