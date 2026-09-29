Man charged in deadly shooting at Riverside restaurant

A person is dead, and another was injured after a shooting in a Riverside restaurant.

RIVERSIDE — A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Riverside restaurant.

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Roger Acosta-Pagoada was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Riverside officers arrived at the Sonora Grill in the 5400 block of Burkhardt Road in response to a reported shooting around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

Luis Alfredo Cruz Mendez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took the second victim to a local hospital.

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Riverside Police said that officers obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

They found the vehicle and two people believed to be connected to the incident. They detained both people, police officials said.

In a statement shared on social media, Sonora Grill announced that it would be closed on Monday out of respect for everyone affected by the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our Dayton location. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event,” the restaurant said in its post.

The restaurant said that it is cooperating fully with authorities while they conduct their investigation.

“We appreciate the understanding, support, and patience of our guests, employees, and community during this difficult time,” the restaurant said in its post.

Acosta-Pagoada is due next in court on Oct. 1.

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