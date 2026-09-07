Man charged in deadly Springfield hit-and-run crash

SPRINGFIELD — A man is facing charges after being accused of hitting and killing a man with a car, then driving away from the scene in Springfield.

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Tyler Dowler, 41, is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide, in connection with the deadly crash on Sept. 4.

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Springfield Police Dispatch received a report of a man lying in the road on Ridge Road near N. Limestone Street.

The man, only identified at this time as a 50-year-old, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to court records filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

Surveillance video showed the victim pulling a wheeled trash can in the unmarked crosswalk when a light-colored SUV turned onto Ridge Road and hit him.

A probable cause affidavit said the victim was knocked to the pavement, dragged several feet, and ran over by both the front and back wheels.

The SUV then drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed, but the debris left at the scene was consistent with a Chevrolet.

A woman who had been with Dowler earlier in the night told police that he had taken her cream-colored Chevrolet Tahoe without her permission from the area of Villa Road. She added that he had been “highly intoxicated.”

The woman also told police that her friend had called Dowler shortly after 11 p.m., and he reportedly said, “No, I can’t talk right now. I just (explative) up,” before hanging up.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found the Tahoe driving on Spring Street shortly before 1 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop. At this time, a 15-year-old was found behind the wheel, and Dowler was in the front passenger seat.

The teen, their grandmother, and another person had reportedly been looking for Dowler when they passed the crash scene on Ridge Road and called 911 to report it.

They drove back to a residence on W. High Street and found Dowler there.

The teen and Dowler later left the residence together, with the teen driving the Tahoe.

While being interviewed by police, Dowler admitted to drinking that evening, but denied “recalling the Tahoe being involved in a crash and repeatedly claimed that he had been the front-seat passenger,” according to court documents.

Police developed probable cause that Dowler was the driver at the time of the crash and arrested him. He’s booked in the Clark County Jail.

Court documents show he’s also facing several traffic citations, including failure to yield and failure to stop after an accident.

The case remains under investigation.

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