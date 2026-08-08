Man charged, officer injured after crash, shooting near I-70

COLUMBUS — A man is in custody after a crash led to an exchange of gunfire with Columbus Police Officers on Friday night.

Officers were called to a crash near the South Hamilton Road exit on Interstate 70 around 6:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

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A 911 caller said that a male occupant had left the vehicle with two firearms and began firing shots. The man then fled on foot with the guns, according to police.

Officers located the man in the 4500 block of Errington Road, near East Livingston Avenue. The suspect allegedly held the guns to his head.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said that officers ordered the suspect to lower his guns, but he refused.

Around 7 p.m., the suspect redirected his weapons toward officers, and an exchange of gunfire occurred, said Albert.

Albert said that multiple officers discharged their firearms, but it is unclear how many officers fired shots and who initiated the gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Burtyk discarded his firearms before being taken into custody by police.

Burtyk did not suffer any injuries from the shooting, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for injuries related to the crash.

An officer who was also injured in the incident was taken to a hospital in “stable” condition.

Albert said that it is unclear what caused the officer’s injuries and could not confirm if they had been shot.

News Center 7 previously reported that Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9 President Brian Steel posted on X that a bullet grazed an officer and that they had been taken to a local hospital after a shooting on the east side.

Burtyk will face at least one count of felonious assault, according to police.

Franklin County court documents show that Burtyk’s prior criminal history included a felony assault charge in 2022, where he was sentenced to serve four to six years as a repeat violent offender.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said that they were not aware of a request for its involvement.

Police body camera footage will be released once the footage has been redacted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police Major Case Investigation Team.

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