Man charged in shooting at Dayton park that hurt 5

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left 5 people injured at a local park.

DAYTON — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Dayton park that left five people hurt.

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Shane Hopkins was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with five counts of felonious assault (deadly weapon), two counts of felonious assault (serious physical harm), weapons while under disability, and discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened on July 30 at McIntosh Park in the 800 block of W. Riverview Avenue.

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An initial investigation found that a male and female, who have a relationship, got into a fight that led to shots being fired.

“Multiple witnesses stated that the 33-year-old male threw the first punch, lost the fight, and fired the first shots,” Dayton Police wrote in an update on Friday morning.

The woman, also 33, was shot in both legs.

Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said dozens of people were nearby and put in danger by the “reckless gunfire,” adding in an update on Friday that four other adults suffered injuries from direct gunfire, ricochets, or shrapnel.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men suffered shrapnel injuries. Police added they declined medical treatment and refused to cooperate with their investigation.

A 34-year-old woman also suffered apparent shrapnel injuries. She also declined medical treatment.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10.

Hopkins Jr, Shane Lamont (10/12/1992) Hopkins Jr, Shane Lamont (10/12/1992) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-009289 on 07/30/2026 at 10:02 PM. Fourth Degree Misdemeanor - Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premise (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending); Unknown - Victim/Witness Notification (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit.

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