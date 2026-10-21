Man charged with another count of telephone harassment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is accused of once again contacting someone he’s been told not to.

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Chad Moniaci was charged again with one count of telephone harassment on Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Moniaci was arrested at Weisenborn Junior High School on April 24.

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He is already facing 10 counts of telephone harassment, according to court documents.

A woman had allegedly told Moniaci to repeatedly stop communicating with her, but he did not, continuing to call and text her.

Most recently, the woman told police that she recently bought a new phone and when the contacts were transferred over to the new phone, it did not transfer the blocked number information, and Moniaci was able to call her.

A spokesperson for Huber Heights City Schools confirmed in April that Moniaci was employed by the district. We have reached out to see if this is still the case.

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