Man charged with attempted murder, OVI after crashing through bar

CLEVELAND — A 43-year-old man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a bar earlier in the month is now facing attempted murder charges.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Cebars Euclid Tavern in Cleveland, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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Jordan Hebert intentionally drove his Toyota 4Runner through the front entrance of the bar, continuing through the interior before finally stopping at the rear wall, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

OVI Bar Crash Cleveland (East Tech Rescue/ Facebook)

Herbert was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

The East Tech Team responded to the scene and made emergency repairs to the main load-bearing wall that had been damaged.

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