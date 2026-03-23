Man charged with homicide after high-speed crash kills pregnant teen

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of driving over 120 mph during a high-speed chase that turned into a deadly crash has been formally charged.

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Tarsem Singh, 33, was indicted by a Darke County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply, reckless homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault.

As previously reported by News Center 7, on Feb. 16, a Range Rover, driven by Singh, was going west on SR 47 while being chased by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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A deputy observed the SUV going at a high rate of speed and was trying to catch up with it.

The deputy chased the SUV for five miles with speeds reaching 124 mph, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Cruiser camera video shows the deputy chasing the car until it goes over the center line and hits an oncoming car.

An oncoming 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driven by a 35-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman.

After hitting the Jeep, Singh went off the left side of the road, overturned, and finally stopped back in the roadway.

Ashlee Holmes, 17, was a passenger in Singh’s car.

She was thrown from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Holmes was pregnant.

Singh is being held on a $1 million bond.

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