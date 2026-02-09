Man charged with vehicular homicide after taking off from traffic stop, causing deadly crash

MORAINE — A man has been formally charged after allegedly taking off from a traffic stop and causing a deadly crash.
Joshua Mowery was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and failure to comply.
Just before noon on Jan. 29, a Moraine police officer attempted to stop 36-year-old Mowery.
Police said Mowery took off from them.
The officer did not chase Mowery, but he drove up to the deadly crash scene.
Mowery’s jeep hit 60-year-old Richard Craft’s vehicle.
911 callers told officers Mowery ran from the crash.
While officers searched for him, firefighters peeled back a car roof to get to Craft.
Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Craft died on the scene.
Officers found Mowery and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mowery was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Feb. 2 and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 12.
We will continue to follow this story.
