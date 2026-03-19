Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2015 learns sentence

CLARK COUNTY — The man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend over a decade ago has learned his sentence.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court this morning for the sentencing. Hear from the victim’s family tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Thomas Albert was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday morning in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

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Last week, a jury found Albert guilty on all charges he was facing in the murder of Candance Prunty, including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

As previously reported, Prunty had three young boys when she was killed more than a decade ago.

Five years ago, her ex-boyfriend, Albert, was charged with her murder.

Albert was dating Prunty briefly in the summer of 2015, when she broke off the relationship.

That October, someone shot and killed her inside her Springfield home while her boys were at school.

Prosecutors said it was Albert and that his being upset about the breakup was the motive.

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