Man convicted of killing landscaper learns prison sentence

DAYTON — The man convicted of killing a 22-year-old landscaper has learned how long he’ll spend in prison.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in court for Travis Jackson’s sentencing. Hear from the victim’s family tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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A judge sentenced Travis Jackson, 36, to 21 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

As previously reported, Jackson was found guilty on all counts in the September 2025 murder of Tanner Staggs last month.

Prosecutors said Jackson argued with landscapers working at his neighbor’s home.

They said he became upset over grass clippings that got on his car.

His lawyer said Jackson made a reasonable request and only fired his gun after being hit without warning.

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