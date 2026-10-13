Man convicted of killing pregnant woman, teen to be resentenced

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man convicted of killing a pregnant woman and a teen will be resentenced.

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The Second District Court of Appeals ruled that Nicole Cunigan Jr. be resentenced due to the trial court’s failure to make proper statutory findings for consecutive repeat violent offender sentences.

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The appeals court upheld that Cunigan was guilty of shooting and killing Precious Taste, 32, and Deante Johnson, 16

Taste was four months pregnant.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cunigan was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison.

Court documents state that “Cunigan was never informed by the trial court of the statutory presumption that he was required to enroll in the violent offender database and of his ability to file a written motion to rebut the presumption.”

The appeals court added that Cunigan was not made aware of the effect of the rebuttal or post-rebuttal hearing procedures.

A resentencing date has not yet been set.

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