Man convicted of killing pregnant woman, teen resentenced

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man convicted of killing a pregnant woman and a teen has learned his new sentence.

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On Nov. 10, the court upheld Cunigan’s 39-to-life sentence. He must also pay $3,325 in restitution.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Second District Court of Appeals ruled that Nicole Cunigan Jr. be resentenced due to the trial court’s failure to make proper statutory findings for consecutive repeat violent offender sentences.

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In resentencing documents, the court said it found consecutive sentences necessary.

“Consecutive sentencing is not disproportionate to the seriousness of Defendant’s conduct and to the danger Defendant poses to the public,” court documents state.

Cunigan was found guilty of shooting and killing Precious Taste, 32, and Deante Johnson, 16

Taste was four months pregnant.

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