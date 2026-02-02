Man convicted of killing Uber driver learns sentence

William Brock, convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver following what may have been a scam, learned that he will spend 21 years to life in prison.

Man convicted of killing Uber driver learns how long he will spend in prison

CLARK COUNTY — An 83-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver in Clark County has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as he learned his punishment. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

William Brock was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Brock was supposed to learn his sentence for the murder of Lo-Letha Hall on Jan. 30 after his motion for a new trial and acquittal was overruled.

TRENDING STORIES:

With one more family statement still to be made before the judge handed down Brock’s sentence, the defense team asked for a recess as one of the defense lawyers became ill and fainted.

Brock’s sentencing was delayed until today.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group