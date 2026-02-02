Man convicted of killing Uber driver learns sentence

Man convicted of killing Uber driver learns how long he will spend in prison William Brock, convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver following what may have been a scam, learned that he will spend 21 years to life in prison.
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — An 83-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing an Uber driver in Clark County has learned his punishment.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell was in court as he learned his punishment.

William Brock was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Brock was supposed to learn his sentence for the murder of Lo-Letha Hall on Jan. 30 after his motion for a new trial and acquittal was overruled.

With one more family statement still to be made before the judge handed down Brock’s sentence, the defense team asked for a recess as one of the defense lawyers became ill and fainted.

Brock’s sentencing was delayed until today.

This story will be updated.

