Man convicted of shooting into car, killing man gets 20+ years in prison

DAYTON — A man convicted of shooting into a car and killing a man now knows how long he’ll be in prison.

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Angelo Champion has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Monday.

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Champion was convicted of murder and felonious assault, as well as having weapons while under disability, earlier this month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 4600 block of Forsythe Avenue on an initial report of a shooting in November 2024.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue.

Djuan Hall was found shot in the crashed vehicle.

Police learned that there had been a party that allegedly ended in an argument between Hall and Champion, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The argument continued outside where Hall got into a car with a friend.

Once Hall was in the car, witnesses told police that Champion walked up to the driver’s side passenger door where he was sitting, and shot one time into the car.

Hall’s friend then drove away from the scene, hitting a car and then a house.

Hall was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Champion was arrested by SWAT and U.S. Marshals at a home on Wisconsin Boulevard on Jan. 2.

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