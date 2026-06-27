Man convicted in university hate crime faces stricter release terms

COLUMBUS — A federal judge has issued restrictions on the supervised release for a man convicted in an attempted hate crime that targeted women at The Ohio State University (OSU).

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News Center 7 previously reported that 24-year-old Tres Genco pleaded guilty in October 2022, after admitting he wanted to conduct a mass shooting of women at OSU.

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In a filing in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Genco and the U.S Department of Justice agreed on new conditions of his supervised release, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The new conditions are:

He is to reside more than two miles away from Ohio State’s main campus and is to receive preapproval from his probation officer about the location of the new residence.

Genco will receive preapproval from his probation officer for any future residence changes.

He is to obtain new housing complying with the residency restriction and move within 30 days. Genco shall be monitored via location-monitoring technology, including GPS, at the probation officer’s discretion until he has acquired compliant residency.

Genco is to seek and receive preapproval before entering any Ohio college or university campus.

This decision comes after the Department of Justice filed a motion in May asking the court to require Genco to live more than two miles away from any Ohio college or university.

In the filing, the prosecutor wrote that “his residence choice seems to be intentionally provocative and unsafe.”

Genco, who pleaded guilty to an attempted hate crime charge, moved to a residence within two blocks of OSU’s campus on May 14. He was released from prison on April 30, after serving a five-year sentence.

Prosecutors previously said that Genco wrote a manifesto, stating that he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.”

According to court documents, the day that the manifesto was written, Genco searched up two sororities online, including one at OSU.

Genco also conducted surveillance near OSU in 2021 and plotted to kill as many as 3,000 people before he was taken into custody.

On March 12, 2020, sheriff’s deputies went to Genco’s home in Highland County, where they found a firearm equipped with a bump stock, several loaded magazines, body armor, and ammunition.

A semi-automatic pistol was located hidden in a heating vent.

Genco was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Feb. 29, 2024.

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