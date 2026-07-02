Man in critical condition after firework-related injury in Springfield

Springfield fire crews were called to N Florence Street on reports of a man who was injured by a firework around 9:45 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in critical condition after a firework-related injury in Springfield on Wednesday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Springfield fire crews were called to N Florence Street on reports of a man who was injured by a firework around 9:45 p.m.

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The man was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Miami Valley for his traumatic injuries, according to a city spokesperson.

He remains in critical condition.

The city did not specify what the man’s injuries were.

“This incident serves as a reminder that fireworks can cause life-threatening injuries in a matter of seconds. As the Independence Day holiday approaches, residents are encouraged to attend professional fireworks displays and celebrate safely. Leaving fireworks to the professionals helps prevent serious injuries, fires, and unnecessary emergency responses,” the city said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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