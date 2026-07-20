Man dead, 2 rescued after boat runs aground on rocks in lake, USCG says

PORT CLINTON — A man was killed, and two others were rescued after a boat ran aground on rocks in Lake Erie on Saturday.
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The Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received an alert of a boat accident from Ottawa County at around 3 a.m., according to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes District.
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The county issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched the Coast Guard Station Marblehead Response Boat-Medium boat crew at 3:05 a.m. A helicopter was launched just after 3:40 a.m.
When boat crews arrived, they pulled two men from the water. One was unconscious, and another had “major injuries.” A third man was not injured, the Great Lakes District said.
All three were transported to area hospitals, where one died.
The victim’s name has not been released.
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