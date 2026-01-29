Man dead after being hit by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man died after he was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., dispatchers got a 911 call reporting a crash in the 1100 block of Kenton Street at The Champion Company.

The caller said that a person had been hit by a car and was now trapped under the vehicle, according to police.

Firefighters worked to lift the vehicle and get the man out. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification of their family.

We will continue to follow this story.

