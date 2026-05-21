Man dead after being shot by off-duty Ohio officer, police say

CLEVELAND — A man is dead after being shot by an off-duty Ohio police officer on Wednesday night.
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The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in Cleveland, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
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An initial investigation showed that an off-duty officer was at the 1400 block of East Boulevard when a verbal altercation occurred and shots were fired, according to a Cleveland Police spokesperson.
Officers recovered a gun believed to belong to the 26-year-old man, WOIO said.
Medics transported the 26-year-old man to the hospital, where he later died, police officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
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