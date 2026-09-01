Man dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clark County Monday evening.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Fowler Road and Rebert Pike around 9 p.m.

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A motorcycle was going down Fowler Road when it went left of center off the left side of the road, according to Sgt. Dorian Byers with OSP.

The motorcycle went into a ditch and overturned, throwing the motorcyclist.

Bystanders performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but he was later pronounced dead, according to Byers.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

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