Man dead after tractor accident in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man is dead after a tractor accident in Clark County on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies were called to the 8900 block of Haddix Road around 6:10 p.m. for reports of an elderly man who was trapped under a tractor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New local McDonald’s hosts grand opening
- Remnants of Isaias will arrive this weekend
- Michael Kearns, actor and AIDS activist, dies
The man died from his injuries, according to Sgt. Troutman with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was described as being around 80-90 years old.
No other injuries were reported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group