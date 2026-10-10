Man dead after tractor accident in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man is dead after a tractor accident in Clark County on Friday.

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Deputies were called to the 8900 block of Haddix Road around 6:10 p.m. for reports of an elderly man who was trapped under a tractor.

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The man died from his injuries, according to Sgt. Troutman with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was described as being around 80-90 years old.

No other injuries were reported.

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