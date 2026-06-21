Man dead, trooper injured after fiery head-on crash involving OSHP cruiser

LAKE COUNTY, OHIO — A man is dead after a fiery head-on crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser on Friday night.

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The crash happened at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in Lake County, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

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A state trooper was driving on State Route 2, near State Route 44, when their OSHP cruiser was hit head-on by a brown 2011 Toyota Scion, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A 61-year-old man was driving the Toyota east on State Route 2 in the westbound lanes. After hitting the cruiser, the Toyota caught fire.

State troopers announced the driver, Jerry Alberico, 61, was dead at the scene. Medics transported the trooper to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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