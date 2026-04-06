Coroner IDs man who died after being found shot in vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is dead after he was found shot in a vehicle in Dayton over the weekend.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old Marcus Grooms.

On Saturday, April 4, just before 2:15 a.m. Dayton police officers were dispatched to the first block of Santa Clara Ave on a report of a person who had been shot.

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When officers arrived, they located Grooms in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grooms was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injury.

The vehicle he was found in came to a rest against the southern wall of a building in the 1900 block of North Main Street.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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