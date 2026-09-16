Man dies after being shot by police near Ohio car dealership

STARK COUNTY — A man is dead after being shot by police in northeastern Ohio.

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Officers responded to a call for a man with a gun at Wally Armour’s car dealership in Alliance, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

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The suspect left the dealership before officers got on scene.

Officers were given a description of the man and his vehicle.

He was found in his vehicle a short time later.

The man ignored officers’ commands and then raised a gun toward them, according to the Alliance Police Department.

Officers fired shots, and the suspect died on the scene.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of family members, WOIO reported.

Ohio BCI is investigating the shooting.

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