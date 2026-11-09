Man dies after being thrown from hood of moving vehicle

FILE PHOTO: A man is dead after he was thrown from the hood of a moving vehicle in an Ohio apartment complex.

Man dies after being thrown from hood of moving vehicle

TOLEDO — A man is dead after he was thrown from the hood of a moving vehicle in an Ohio apartment complex.

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A 35-year-old man was driving through an apartment complex before 10 p.m. Saturday near the 3700 block of East Manhattan Boulevard, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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The Toledo Police Department said that 34-year-old Darius Massengill Sr. was hanging onto the hood of the vehicle.

The driver turned left to enter a parking lot and stopped, causing Massengill to be thrown from the hood, WTOL-11 reported.

Massengill was taken to a nearby hospital by the Toledo Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, WTOL-11 reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.

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