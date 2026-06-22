Man dies after car hits utility pole on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — A man is dead after crashing into a utility police in Dayton on Friday morning, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

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The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. at the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue on June 19, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Video and photos show part of Hoover Avenue closed after a Chevrolet Coupe hit a utility pole.

The road was closed for about an hour and a half while police investigated on scene, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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